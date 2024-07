“If you are in an overheated area, seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, splash pad, misting station or air-conditioned spot like a public building.”

Heat warning in Montreal: Humidex values of up to 43 today

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Montreal today, with humidex values of up to 43 degrees. The weather will be especially uncomfortable in and around highly urbanized areas in and around the city.

“Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty, to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration. If you are in an overheated area, seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, splash pad, misting station or air-conditioned spot like a public building.

“Watch for early signs of heat illness (feeling unwell, fatigue, thirst, headache) as these can rapidly evolve into life-threatening emergencies. Move to a cooler environment immediately, such as a shaded or air condition space.”

According to the Weather Network, “extreme heat is a leading weather-related cause of death around the world.”

For a list of places in Montreal to cool off during a heat wave, please click here.

Stay cool Montreal.

