Canadians largely believe that another four years of Donald Trump would have a negative impact on Canada’s relationship with the United States.

2 in 3 Canadians say a second Trump term would be bad for Canada

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that Canadians largely believe a second presidential term for Donald Trump would be bad for Canada.

2 in 3 Canadians (66%) say that a new Donald Trump / J.D. Vance administration would be bad news for Canada, while just 15% say it would be good news.

A similar percentage, 65%, also say that another four years of Trump would have a negative impact on the overall Canada-U.S. relationship.

“During Trump’s previous four-year term, Canadian opinions of the United States declined considerably on a number of fronts. They were much less likely to describe the United States as ‘a valuable friend and ally to Canada,’ ‘a positive player in world affairs,’ or a ‘progressive society’ in 2020 than they were in 2016. The spectre of a second Trump term already has many preparing and forecasting what it could mean for this country.”

While Conservative Party supporters are divided on the issue, Canadians are otherwise almost unanimous in believing that a second Trump presidency would be bad for Canada.

Trumped Again?: 66% of Canadians say a second GOP presidential term would be ‘bad’ or ‘terrible’ for Canadahttps://t.co/vODRU4a9qT pic.twitter.com/wua7xpcM0R — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) July 23, 2024 2 in 3 Canadians say a second Trump term would be bad for Canada

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from July 18 to 22, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,435 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.