A local journalist covering the pro-Palestinian encampment at Square Victoria on Tuesday was subjected to violence and intimidation by a protester.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on a reported act of violence and intimidation committed against a local journalist at the pro-Palestinian encampment at Square Victoria on Tuesday. Plante shared the video of the incident posted by TVA’s Yves Poirier, echoing his sentiment that the intimidating behaviour of one of the protesters was “unacceptable.”

“This act of intimidation committed against a journalist is unacceptable. The right to demonstrate must not be exercised to the detriment of freedom of the press and the right to information.”

Ce geste d’intimidation commis envers un journaliste est inacceptable. Le droit de manifester ne doit pas s’exercer au détriment de la liberté de presse et du droit à l’information. https://t.co/5IaJ2Fobvz — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 25, 2024 The intimidation of journalists is unacceptable

