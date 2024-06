The plan calls for 20% of Montreal’s total housing real estate to consist of high-quality units that are protected from speculation.

The City of Montreal aims to triple off-market housing by 2050

After making two announcements about off-market housing projects in recent weeks, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante spoke about the city’s plan to prioritize high-quality public, community or cooperative housing — units that will be protected from speculation.

In an interview with La Presse, Plante explained that this plan (summarized below by the executive committee’s urban planning specialist Robert Beaudry) is a response to the intersecting crises of housing and homelessness.

“(The city wants to) triple the percentage of off-market housing by 2050 to reach 20% of the total real estate stock in order to promote Montreal’s resilience and put a roof over the head of all Montrealers.”

Tripler d'ici 2050 la proportion de logements hors marché pour atteindre 20% du parc immobilier afin de favoriser la résilience de Montréal et assurer un toit à tous les montréalais•es #polmtl https://t.co/6YLK7BG42Y — Robert Beaudry (@RobertBeaudry) June 10, 2024

