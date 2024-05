Projet Montréal announced this week at the City of Montreal is investing $21.4-million in 670 off-market housing units for students. This four-part project will be built between 2024 and 2028. This is the first set of projects in the city’s partnership with the non-profit organization UTILE, a collaboration that aims to facilitate the construction of speculation-free housing.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on the announcement, part of the city’s effort to combat the housing crisis.

“Creating off-market student housing has a double beneficial effect: it allows us to host, at an affordable cost, the students who make our city shine, and it allows us to free up large-family housing that Montreal families need. Montreal is a student city and plans to stay that way!”

