“This agreement aims to accelerate housing construction and protect more units from speculation.”

The City of Montreal and the Société d’habitation et de développement de Montréal (SHDM) have launched a partnership that will ensure the development of 1,000 off-market affordable housing units over the next three years. 300 of these units will be reserved for people at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

Montréal et la SHDM s'engagent à développer 1 000 nouveaux logements abordables hors marché en 3 ans. Cette entente vise à accélérer la construction de logements et à protéger davantage d'unités de la spéculation.#Polmtl pic.twitter.com/OJUMQmZxAI — Projet Montréal (@projetmontreal) June 5, 2024 Montreal to develop 1,000 off-market affordable housing units, 200 social housing units

This news follows a similar announcement last week about the forthcoming development of off-market student housing in Montreal.

Projet Montréal has also announced a new project that will bring 200 social housing units to Verdun. This first stage of the green redevelopment of the Hickson-Dupuis area could lead to the addition of 500 additional housing units.

