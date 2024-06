“Le Violon is just that — a place of kinship and thoughtful, ingredient-driven cuisine.”

Having already hosted soft-open nights last week, le Violon, the new fine dining restaurant manned by Montreal chef Danny Smiles in the space formerly occupied by Maison Publique, is officially open today.

Following the closure of Maison Publique in last summer, Smiles revealed in an interview with La Presse that he had bought the business from Derek Dammann. The new restaurant at the corner of Marquette and Gilford features white tablecloths, while its menu draws from French and Italian influences “with a Montreal twist.”

The project by the man behind Mile End’s Double’s and Hudson’s Auberge Willow Inn — voted Best Chef in this year’s Best of MTL readers poll — is also backed by partners Mitchell Laughren (Willow Inn’s former executive chef), Andrew Park (formerly of le Bremner, like Smiles, as well as Liverpool House) and the artist Dan Climan.

