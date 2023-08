The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Double’s. To read the 2023 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Double’s

The ideal sports bar by way of Danny Smiles, Zack Macklovitch and Victor-Alex Petrenko (aka Coach Vic). Head down the street-level staircase and into the graffiti-covered storefront and enter Double’s, a sports bar meets restaurant that’s bathed in nostalgia. From the vintage Schlitz sconces to the elbow rests on the bar top, no detail has been overlooked. Beer by the bottle and classic cocktails dominate the drinks menu, and on the food side, the kitchen is putting out one of the city’s best (and least complicated) burgers along with pie by the slice and a goddamn bloomin’ onion. Open 7 days a week, 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. (5171 Parc)

