Assistance to Montrealers is available, and low-income families will be prioritized.

Amid the ongoing housing crisis, the City of Montreal is once again calling on Montrealers with expiring leases who haven’t found a home by Moving Day, July 1, to call 311 for assistance.

Support for low-income families will be prioritized and assistance can include finding housing, temporary accommodations and storage, as well as referrals to various assistance services.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on the city resource, which was also offered last year, on Instagram.

“As July 1 approaches, I know that the situation is difficult for a number of Montrealers who are struggling to find a place to stay. If you have any questions or difficulties with your housing, don’t hesitate to contact 311.”

Plante also invited renters who haven’t done so yet to register their rent on the Registre des loyers.

Please visit the City of Montreal website for more information on the resources that are available regarding housing.

