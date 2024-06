Kids under 18 and people with disabilities now covered by Canadian Dental Care Plan

This week, the Canadian Dental Care Plan, which was first rolled out in Dec. 2023, has expanded to cover an additional 1.2 million people. The initiative of the Liberal/NDP coalition was previously available to Canadians under 12 and over 65, but is now also open to teens aged 13 to 18, and to people of all ages who have disabilities.

As per the eligibility requirements, only applicants with household incomes under $90,000 will be accepted.

The Dental Care Plan is expected to open up to the general population (who meet the aforementioned income criteria) in January of 2025.

Nearly a million kids don't have dental coverage. That's about to change. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 27, 2024

