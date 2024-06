The countries Canadians view the most favourably are G7 allies France and the United Kingdom.

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, just 29% of Canadians currently have a favourable opinion of Israel. The study comes following increased pressure on Israel to end its combat operations in the Gaza Strip, which have reportedly killed 35,000 Palestinians since the war began following Hamas’s terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Among the countries mentioned in the survey, the United Kingdom (79%) and France (72%) are those Canadians view the most favourably. Iran (7%) and Russia (9%) are the countries Canadians view the least favourably.

“As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau travels to the G7 summit in Italy, global conflict in Ukraine and Gaza are expected to occupy much of the attention for the leaders of the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Italy, France, Germany and Japan.”

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from May 24 to 28, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,603 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

