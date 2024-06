‘Dangerous heat wave’ in Montreal from Tuesday to Thursday, humidex values up to 45 degrees

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about a dangerous heat wave coming to Montreal next week. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 30 to 36 degrees C between Tuesday and Thursday, with humidex values pushing 45 degrees in the afternoons. Overnight lows above 20C are also expected.

“Watch out for heat related impacts such as heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke. Remember to drink plenty of water.”

According to the Weather Network, “extreme heat is a leading weather-related cause of death around the world.”

For a list of places in Montreal to cool off during a heat wave, please click here.

Stay cool Montreal.

This article was originally published on June 14, and updated on June 16, 2024. For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

