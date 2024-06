Following yesterday’s Indigenous Leaders stamp unveiling, the Montreal-based singer has also announced a new tour including a local date at MTELUS on Dec. 11.

Salluit, Nunuvik-raised singer Elisapie was honoured with a stamp on Thursday, as part of Canada Post’s Indigenous Leaders series. The unveiling took place at the McCord Museum, with Elisapie and her family in attendance.

The Montreal-based singer also announced a new tour including a local date at MTELUS on Dec. 11. Elisapie hasn’t many Montreal shows since the release of her album Inuktituk last fall, with only two intimate sold-out performances at Usine C and a forthcoming Jazz Fest show at Place des Arts (June 30), which is sold out.

For more on Elisapie, please visit her website.

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.