Montreal housing crisis: City aims to build 120K homes in 10 years, 25K of them by 2026

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante shared a statement about the housing crisis today, saying that accelerating construction is the city’s top priority, while Projet Montréal announced specific goals: building 120,000 homes in 10 years, including 25,000 by 2026.

Plante outlined two measures that are reducing the bureaucracy around construction and incentivizing the development of new projects: the setting of a 120-day limit to deliver permits for new constructions and renovation projects, and covering start-up costs for non-profit organizations that are building social and affordable housing.

“Faced with the housing crisis, we must put in place measures to build more, faster. This is our top priority and we will continue on this path.”

