Montreal demands immediate ceasefire in Gaza, respect for international law

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has issued a statement calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and respect for international law.

Plante’s statement comes in light of Israel’s bombing of civilian populations in Rafah, which she referred to as “extremely shocking and disturbing.”

“The images of civilian populations being bombed, particularly in a refugee camp in Rafah, are extremely shocking and disturbing. Montreal, metropolis of peace, joins its voice to those who demand an immediate ceasefire and respect for international law.”

Les images de populations civiles bombardées, notamment dans un camp de réfugiés à Rafah, sont extrêmement choquantes et troublantes.



