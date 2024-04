The event includes a screening of a short documentary as well as a live music performance and DJ set.

The POP Montreal music festival is hosting a fundraiser for Palestine at Casa del Popolo tonight. The event will feature a screening of Sami Alalul’s 22-minute documentary From Beneath the Earth, made in 2017, followed by live music by irl and a DJ set by Badgalquirit.

Funds raised from the event will be split between Medical Aid for Palestinians, “which deploys medical supplies, supports health services and ensures the long-term development of healthcare in the occupied Palestinian territories and Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon,” and Samar “Summer” Alkhdour, a former Gaza resident who’s been studying in North America since 2019, and whose daughter tragically died while waiting for years to emigrate — a delay due to Israel’s exit restrictions and Canadian immigration bureaucracy. Alkhdour is currently raising funds to get her sister’s family from Gaza to Montreal.

The POP Montreal fundraiser for Palestine takes place at Casa del Popolo (4873 St-Laurent) on Tuesday, April 30, 7 p.m., $10. To buy tickets, please click here.

