“We are guardians of the room, but it belongs to all Montrealers. Le 9e is a love letter to the city of Montreal.”

Nearly a year ago, Ivanhoé Cambridge, the real estate company behind the giant ring in front of Place Ville-Marie, announced the reopening of the iconic Eaton’s ninth floor restaurant, “a jewel of Montreal’s architectural and cultural heritage.” Today it was revealed that Le 9e in the Eaton Centre will officially reopen on May 17.

The restaurant portion of Le 9e — which will retain its old name, Île de France — will seat 120 and also feature Gold and Silver private dining rooms for 20 people each. The dining experience on the Eaton Centre’s ninth floor is being overseen by Executive Chef Liam Hopkins (Hopkins, McKiernan, Park) and Culinary Director Derek Dammann (Maison Publique, McKiernan, Fifteen), with Marco Gucciardi (Oliver and Bonancini Hospitality / Bar George, Burgundy Lion Group, Milos) as Director of Operations.

Le 9e will also feature an event hall and live show venue, called la Grande Salle, as well as a cocktail bar.

The project is a collaboration with EVOQ Architecture, a firm that specializes in heritage conservation, and which plans to maintain “the spirit of the original design.”

The original restaurant on the ninth floor of the Eaton Centre in Montreal was designed by French architect Jacques Carlu. It was open to the public from 1931 to 1999, and was classified as a heritage landmark in 2000.

Le 9e is located at 1500 Robert-Bourassa, 9th floor.

This article was originally published on March 15 and updated on April 19, 2024.

