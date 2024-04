“It’s rare to find a band that sounds and feels completely distinctive, but DahL, an experimental trip-hop/post-punk group from Montreal, is one such band.”

DahL, That’s It (independent)

It’s rare to find a band that sounds and feels completely distinctive, but DahL, an experimental trip-hop/post-punk group from Montreal, is one such band. This debut album nails the darkened and chaotic atmosphere, backed by heavy synth work and sporadic guitar and bass riffs under a blanket of drum machine noise. But the vocals, usually only spoken or quietly sung like a mantra (sometimes as if it’s been put through a dirty mic or hushed megaphone), give the whole album an uncanny-valley feel. These songs seem to follow you, almost like a drugged-out jinn on the back of your shoulder. 8/10 Trail Track “Una Minutes”

“Una Minutes” from That’s It by DahL

For more on DahL, please visit their Bandcamp.

This review was originally published in the April 2024 issue of Cult MTL.

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.