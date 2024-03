The American actress also posted a photo from Mile End’s Alphabet Café today.

Blake Lively is in Montreal, says Bernie Beigne has become her ‘entire personality’

American actress Blake Lively is in Montreal, and has been lavishing praise on local donut shop Bernie Beigne on Instagram.

She writes that “Bernie Beigne has become my entire personality” over a photo of an open box of assorted donuts, as well as “send help” over a shot her hand holding up a giant, extra-decadent donut from the box.

Lively, whose husband Ryan Reynolds was in Montreal over the weekend attending Brian Mulroney’s funeral, also shared a photo of multiple coffee beverages on a table at Alphabet Café on Clark.

