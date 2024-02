A wide range of newly announced acts will be joining headliners Noah Kahan, Green Day and SZA at Parc Jean-Drapeau from Aug. 2 to 4.

Montreal summer music festival Osheaga has unveiled its complete 2024 lineup, adding dozens of names to the already reported list of headliners — Noah Kahan, Green Day and SZA.

Among the artists on today’s Osheaga lineup list are the Smashing Pumpkins, Tyla, T-Pain, Justice, Hozier, Melanie Martinez, Lil Tjay, Skepta, Sleater-Kinney, Renée Rapp, Rancid, Romy, Arlo Parks, Denzel Curry, the Linda Lindas, Alvvays, Clay and Friends, Planet Giza, Cadence Weapon, CRi and DVTR.

See the complete Osheaga 2024 lineup below.

The three-day festival is happening at Parc Jean-Drapeau from Aug. 2–4. Single-day tickets (which go on sale this Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.) cost $165, with three-day passes (already on sale) starting at $395. Gold and Platinum access tickets and passes are also available.

For more on Osheaga 2024, please visit the festival’s website.

