The STM has shared a series of photos of renamed metro stations to mark Valentine’s Day in Montreal. The love-themed station names include Namour, Acadit-Oui, Villa-Marriage, Chéri-UQAM, Lionel-Chou and of course Jolicoeur.

The STM has asked Montrealers which of the new Valentine’s Day metro station names is their favourite. Check them out in the slider below.

Last year, the STM had a similar social media initiative for Star Wars Day.

