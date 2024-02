Just 32% of Montrealers have a favourable opinion of our premier.

A new study by Léger has found that the approval rating of Quebec Premier François Legault in Montreal is now 32%, down 1 point since last measured in December, and down 13 points since September.

Legault’s approval rating in Quebec City is 26% (+1), and 35% in the ROQ (+3). Overall, 33% of Quebecers say they are satisfied with the Legault government.

The study also found that the Parti Québécois is now leading with 32% support in voting intentions, ahead of François Legault and the CAQ in second place.

Sondage Leger/JDM/TVA



Le PQ mène par 7% sur la CAQ à l'échelle nationale (32% vs 25) et par 10% chez les francophones (38% vs 28%).



Chaque parti a ses forces et faiblesses:

Le gvt de la CAQ a un taux de satisfaction de 33%

QS domine chez les jeunes avec 36% du vote

PLQ en… pic.twitter.com/Hp19dWPDe1 — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) February 7, 2024 François Legault approval in Montreal reaches all-time low

The Léger/Québecor web survey was conducted from February 2 to 5, 2023, with 1,032 Quebecers, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

