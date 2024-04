If the Parti Québécois is resonating more with Quebecers, it’s not because of a promise of Quebec independence.

According to a study by Léger, support for Quebec sovereignty is now 36%. This is the same percentage of support as in August 2023, before Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon unveiled the party’s budget for Year One of an independent Quebec.

There is currently a 17-point spread between those who support Quebec independence (36%) and those who do not (53%).

The study also found that the Parti Québécois is now leading with 34% support in voting intentions, 12 points ahead of François Legault and the CAQ in second place.

The Léger/Le Journal de Montréal/Le Journal de Québec web survey was conducted from March 15 to 18, 2024, with 1,033 Quebecers, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

