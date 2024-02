If an election in Quebec was held today, the Parti Québécois would win a majority.

A new Quebec election poll by Léger has measured support for Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and the Parti Québécois at 32%, ahead of François Legault and the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ). The PQ is polling 1 point up from December, and an increase of 17 points from their popular vote percentage in the 2022 general election.

The CAQ is currently polling in second place with 25% support (even), followed by Québec Solidaire with 16% (-1), the Quebec Liberal Party with 15% (+1) and the Conservative Party of Quebec with 11% (even).

According to Léger President Jean-Marc Léger, the Parti Québécois is now polling 10 points ahead of the CAQ among francophones.

Sondage Léger/JDM/TVA



Le PQ est en avance de 7 points sur la CAQ au Québec et de 10 points chez les francophones.



🔘PQ 32%

🔵CAQ 25%

🟠QS 16%

🔴PLQ 15%

🟣PCQ 11%

⚫️Autres 1%



Sondage Léger, 1032 https://t.co/UNtcLyqzki, 2-5 février

https://t.co/MzyJasUGd7 — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) February 6, 2024 New Quebec election poll finds Parti Québécois increasing its lead over CAQ

According to Qc125, if an election in Quebec was held today, there is a 63% chance that the Parti Québécois would win a majority.

