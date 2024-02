New Zealand and Australia round out the top 3.

Canada was ranked the #1 country people most want to live in

According to a new study by Kantar/USN, Canada is the #1 country in the world where people would most like to live.

New Zealand and Australia occupy the second and third spots on the list, while Switzerland and Italy round out the top 5.

“Countries where people would most like to live” is one of many attributes that are factored into the Best Countries list by U.S. News, along with quality of life, innovation, safety, income equality and more. The complete methodology of the rankings can be found here.

The United States was ranked 17th.

Countries Where People Would Most Like to Live



1.🇨🇦 Canada

2.🇳🇿 New Zealand

3.🇦🇺 Australia

4.🇨🇭 Switzerland

5.🇮🇹 Italy

6.🇪🇸 Spain

7.🇳🇴 Norway

8.🇸🇪 Sweden

9.🇩🇰 Denmark

10.🇮🇪 Ireland

11.🇳🇱 Netherlands

12.🇫🇮 Finland

13.🇦🇹 Austria

14.🇵🇹 Portugal

15.🇬🇧 United Kingdom

16.🇬🇷 Greece

