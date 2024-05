“Heaps of meats get grilled at the table alongside bottomless banchan, crispy fried chicken and powerfully spicy soups and stews.”

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Pony Korean BBQ. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Pony Korean BBQ

A Korean BBQ joint from the folks behind Otto, An Choi Plaza and 9 Tail Fox. Located inside the revamped Faubourg building, Pony is a reference to a classic 1984 Hyundai by the same name and is inspired by the labyrinth-like side streets of Seoul. Heaps of meats get grilled at the table alongside bottomless banchan, crispy fried chicken and powerfully spicy soups and stews. While the food is incredible, the experience isn’t complete without a pitcher of ice-cold Pony lager and a bottle or two of soju. (1608 Ste-Catherine W.)

For more on Pony Korean BBQ, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.