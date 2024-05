The award-winning, 4,193-square-metre project, located between Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Montreal North, is due to open in 2026.

Cœur-Nomade will be Montreal’s first ever inter-borough library and cultural centre

The Cœur-Nomade library and cultural centre is due to open in Montreal in 2026, serving residents of Ahuntsic-Cartierville as well as Montreal North. Announced in 2022, when the project won an architecture award of merit, the 4,193 m2 facility will be located at the corner of Henri-Bourassa E. and Oscar Avenue.

Last week, the City of Montreal awarded a $34,185,000 contract to Magil Construction Est du Canada inc. to execute the Cœur-Nomade project. Projet Montréal announced this news, and provided more information about the origins and goals of the city’s first-ever inter-borough library.

“Cœur-Nomade will combine the functions of a library, cultural space and socio-community space for cultural mediation, learning, creation and amateur and professional artistic practice. Through its programming, the new facility will actively encourage and support intercultural dialogue and intergenerational exchange. It will play a special role in improving the quality of life in the area, becoming its cultural and community hub.”

