Original-recipe Montreal bagels — with no holes — are available at St-Viateur shops and online from Jan. 30 to Feb. 12.

Following the discontinuation of fluffy cream cheese brands Liberté and Western in 2022, Philadelphia has tightened its grip on the market, but clearly this monopoly has only made Philly more thirsty for power — and what better partner to target than St-Viateur Bagel?

To increase real estate for their creamy goodness, Philadelphia has collaborated with St-Viateur Bagel in Montreal (as well as four U.S. bagel shops) to sell no-hole bagels — just a flat surface to spread even more cream cheese.

Bagel recipe intact, St-Viateur Bagel is selling their swirly take on “Philly Bagel Wholes” at their Montreal locations as well as online, for a limited time, from Jan. 30 through Feb. 12.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.