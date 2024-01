“The promise of Canada is a promise that every generation can reach even higher than those who came before. At this cabinet retreat, we are focused on securing that promise.”

Justin Trudeau to hold cabinet retreat in Montreal Jan. 21 to 23, with focus on housing, jobs & inflation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that a cabinet retreat will be held in Montreal from Jan. 21 to 23.

The aim of the three-day conference, Trudeau says, is to bolster the Liberal government’s efforts to address the housing crisis, inflation, unemployment (or under-employment) and other issues affecting the middle class in Canada.

“The promise of Canada is a promise that every generation can reach even higher than those who came before. At this cabinet retreat, we are focused on securing that promise. This team is squarely focused on advancing our work to build more homes, create good-paying jobs, bring down the cost of living, support the middle class, and make life better for Canadians.”

We're squarely focused on building more homes, creating good jobs, bringing down the cost of living, and building an economy that works for all Canadians. At next week's Cabinet retreat in Montreal, we'll focus on advancing these and other priorities. https://t.co/17v0W6IHyt — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 16, 2024

