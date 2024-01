“Trump himself has publicly mused about his plans for ‘retribution’ if he wins again, after being impeached twice in his first four years and continuing to claim that the last election was ‘rigged’ against him.”

2 in 3 Canadians believe U.S. democracy ‘cannot survive’ another four years of Donald Trump

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 2 in 3 Canadians (64%) believe American democracy “cannot survive” another four years with Donald Trump as president.

Quebecers (69%) are the most likely to agree that Trump’s re-election presents a threat to democracy in the United States, while those in Saskatchewan (47%) are the least likely.

This study also found that half of Canadians (49%) believe the U.S. is “on the way to becoming an authoritarian state.”

“Two-thirds of Canadians are concerned American democracy will not be able to survive another four years of Trump at the helm. Trump himself has publicly mused about his plans for ‘retribution’ if he wins again, after being impeached twice in his first four years and continuing to claim that the last election was ‘rigged’ against him.

“Democracy in the United States has been shaken in recent elections by claims of voter fraud. The genesis of many of these claims is former President Donald Trump, who alleged thousands of ballots in the swing state of Georgia were fraudulent, costing him the presidency in the 2020 election. These claims and allegations have been widely debunked, though there are ongoing court cases still unsettled regarding the security of voting machines used in Georgia. A majority of Canadians feel democracy would be severely weakened by another four years of Trump.”

New today: State of the Nations: Canadians fear for the impacts of another Trump term as U.S. Election 2024 loomshttps://t.co/ozqUve3nrT pic.twitter.com/N6RKV2rs3w — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) January 15, 2024 2 in 3 Canadians believe U.S. democracy ‘cannot survive’ another four years of Donald Trump

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Jan. 9-11, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,510 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.