The announcement of the rapper’s 34-date tour follows the release of her latest album last Friday.

Nicki Minaj to bring her Pink Friday 2 World Tour to Montreal on April 17

Fresh off the release of her Pink Friday 2 album last Friday, American rap star Nicki Minaj has announced her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, which will be stopping in Montreal on April 17, 2024.

The 34-date tour is Nicki Minaj’s biggest tour to date, with scheduled dates in the U.S., Canada, England, France, Germany and the Netherlands, from March 1 to June 7.

According to Evenko, tickets for the Montreal show will be going on sale this Friday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by evenko (@evenko) Nicki Minaj to bring her Pink Friday 2 World Tour to Montreal on April 17

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.