If you could travel anywhere in the world for free this winter, where would it be?

A new study by Léger has asked Canadians where in the world they would choose to travel this winter if they were given a free travel voucher.

Unsurprisingly, for over 40% of Canadians, escaping somewhere warm is their preferred choice, with Hawaii topping the list.

Rounding out the top four countries of interest are cities or regions within Canada, Mexico and Austria.

The study also found that close to 40% of Canadians are likely to travel this winter, with 36% planning to travel for leisure and 11% planning to travel for business purposes.

Léger web surveys were conducted from November 17 to 20, 2023 and December 8 to 11, 2023, with 1,531 and 1,530 Canadians aged 18 or older respectively, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

