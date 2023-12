The weekly service to Lima, Peru will operate on Fridays.

Air Transat will be launching nonstop flights from Montreal to Lima, Peru starting today, Dec. 22.

Weekly flights between Montreal and Lima will take place on an Airbus A321neo, operating on Fridays. The nonstop service takes 8 hours and 25 minutes.

For more on the direct flight from Montreal to Lima , please visit the Air Transat website.

“Lima is a place of converging trends, created by its people and their living culture, where you will find every corner of Peru represented. Travellers can visit the city’s impressive cathedral, fly over the ocean, enjoy a photogenic sunset or savour unmatched cuisine. Filled with colonial-era riches, Lima is the only capital in South America that faces the sea, and it is hailed as the gastronomic capital of Latin America.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by peru (@peru) Air Transat launches nonstop flights from Montreal to Lima today on Dec. 22

For our latest in travel, please visit the News section.