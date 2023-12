While Dolly Parton continues to top the charts and make headlines at 77, local drag artists are planning an Xmas tribute to the country queen on Dec. 11.

A Dolly Parton Christmas drag show is happening at Cabaret Mado in Montreal

While the real Dolly Parton continues to make headlines at 77 with her multiple-chart-topping new album Rockstar and football halftime performance sporting a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform, a Montreal drag artist is celebrating the music legend with a Christmas season tribute.

A Dolly Parton Christmas show, happening at Cabaret Mado on Dec. 11, features Daisy Wood and fellow Montreal drag performers Lady Boom Boom, Prudence, Clay Thorris, Mister Daniels and Mimi Mosa.

For more on a Dolly Parton Christmas at Cabaret Mado (1115 Ste-Catherine E.) on Monday, Dec. 11, please click here.

For our latest in Nightlife, please visit the Music section.