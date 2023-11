Montreal has something special to offer at every turn.

Historically, casino gaming has been extremely popular in Montreal. Quebecers have long been able to enjoy the fun of a casino with sports and gaming wagering being legal in the province since 1985.

Another reason that Montreal has become so popular for casino gaming is due to their less prohibitive age requirements. The legal age to wager on sports and casinos in Quebec is 18, unlike most Canadian provinces where the minimum age requirement is 19.

The city itself is full of culture, a true cosmopolitan gem of the Great White North. Their casinos follow suit, offering a unique blend of cultures not just through their gaming opportunities but through cuisine, music and history.

As such, there are plenty of establishments that residents and visitors of Quebec’s largest city can enjoy. Whether you are looking for lavish amenities, electric atmospheres or a more intimate ambience, there is something for everyone young and old when it comes to wagering on your favourite games.

Let’s take a look at the best casinos to visit in Montreal.

Casino de Montreal

While biggest does not necessarily mean best, the illustrious Casino De Montreal just so happens to be the biggest casino in North America as well as being a must visit above all in Montreal.

Situated on the Île Notre-Dame, the thrills begin before you have even entered the establishment. A stunning example of modern architecture, it consists of two former expo 67 pavilion buildings along with an annex built by the casino.

It comes complete with over 3000 slot machines and a further 100 gaming tables open morning and night, seven days a week. The gaming experience is like no other in the city.

One of the best times to visit however is undoubtedly on New Years Eve. Every year, they hold a gigantic party that runs from the afternoon all the way through to New Years Day, inviting DJs and Musicians to perform alongside a giant screen showing the New Year’s Eve countdown.

Refined décor, a pulsating energy and beautiful panoramic city views along with live shows and delectable dining options make this a must-not-miss destination.

Casino du Lac-Leamy

Sitting just across the Ottawa River in Gatineau, Casino Du Lac-Leamy offers retreat from the lively city. It is famous for its home on the waterfront, surrounded by gorgeous greenery and calming waters.

They offer over 1800 slot machines as well as classic table games such as roulette, blackjack and baccarat and even Texas Hold ‘Em. You can even relax in one of the 349 luxurious hotel guestrooms, including 37 suites and 35 executive rooms.

Another location full of renowned restaurants, they also host live concerts and shows meaning you can enjoy breathtaking performances between the exhilarating tables and slots.

Playground Poker Club

For those who prefer the high stakes of poker, there are fewer renowned places to play than the Playground Poker Club.

Though technically not quite in Montreal, located in Kahnawake, it is just a short drive from the city. The prestigious venue is the centre of all things poker in Quebec, offering intense competition.

They frequently host world-class tournaments and cash games, accommodating players of all skill-levels and budgets.

Attentive service, sleek, cool décor and design and comfortable seating— the Playground Poker Club sets the bar high for all poker destinations in North America.

Magic Palace

Though smaller than some of those mentioned, Magic Palace still packs a punch. Laying right in the heart of Montreal, its modest size adds to the charm.

They have 400 electronic slot machines along with their classic electronic table games, as well as a brand new poker room. These rooms are open 3 days a week, Mondays, Wednesdays & Saturdays from 12pm to 3am.

An intimate atmosphere with friendly staff allows for a welcome environment to play your favorite games. While this one is not as grandiose as some of its friends, the unique experience will still leave you more than satisfied.

The best casinos in Montreal are all unique, offering an incredible fusion of glitz, glamour and entertainment. With most open 24/7, there is always time to visit no matter if you are vacationing or you’re a local wanting to trial casino gaming for the first time.

Patrons are frequently left in awe of the design and architectural brilliance of some while being left charmed by the smaller offerings. The diversity of them all is a testament to the city itself and an extension of what makes The 514 so great.

You can create unforgettable memories and non-stop thrills during your visit, leaving you wanting more every single time. Montreal has something special to offer at every turn and their casinos are no different.