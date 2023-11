This year, the parade’s co-star, the Star Fairy, will be played by Montreal aerospace engineer Farah Alibay.

Montreal Centre-Ville has announced details of the 71st edition of the city’s Santa Claus Parade, which organizers claim is the biggest holiday-season event in Quebec. The parade, happening on Nov. 25, is expected to attract over 400,000 people along an altered route with new sites where revellers can gather.

The Montreal Santa Claus Parade will begin at 11 a.m. on René-Levesque in front of Place Ville-Marie, proceed along Robert-Bourassa Avenue and continue on Ste-Catherine Street to the St-Urbain Street side of Place des Arts.

Spectators will be able to gather in the Espalande of Place Ville-Marie and in Dorchester Square, as well as line up along the route, with the exception of Ste-Catherine between de Bleury and Balmoral, currently closed due to construction.

This year, the parade’s co-star, the Star Fairy, will be played by Montreal aerospace engineer Farah Alibay.

Among the event sites and the parade’s 13 floats, the Santa Claus Parade will feature 405 costumed artists, 12 professional music, dance and acrobatic troupes, a variety of the city’s cultural communities and players from the Montreal Alouettes will provide entertainment for the crowds.

“The Santa Claus Parade in downtown Montreal is a local tradition that has been kicking off the winter season for 71 years. Each year, this grand gathering attracts tens of thousands of spectators and families to downtown streets, shops and restaurants. It’s an event that officially kicks off the holiday festivities with a wide variety of activities throughout the winter including the Grand Marché de Noël on the Place des Festivals.” —Glenn Castanheira, general manager of Montréal centre-ville

The parade will be broadcast on TVA on Nov. 26 at 4 p.m. and Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m., for those unable to attend in-person.

For more on the Santa Claus Parade in Montreal, please visit the Montréal centre-ville website.

