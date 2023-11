“We wholeheartedly hope that all of the Israeli hostages will be released so that they can return home and reunite with their loved ones; just as we hope for an end to the bombings on Palestinian civilian populations, well beyond the truce in effect.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante issued a statement on Tuesday commenting on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, and its impact on Montrealers. Plante expressed relief over the news that several hostages from Israel and elsewhere have been released by Hamas and that the truce is holding in the Gaza Strip, allowing humanitarian aid to reach civilians.

“These advances offer hope for lasting peace in Israel and Palestine. Let us hope that the mediation of the last few days will provide a diplomatic path that will make it possible to put an end to this terrible conflict, which deeply affects us all.

“We wholeheartedly hope that all of the Israeli hostages will be released so that they can return home and reunite with their loved ones; just as we hope for an end to the bombings on Palestinian civilian populations, well beyond the truce in effect. The Palestinian and Israeli people have the right to live in peace and security.”

Plante continued by directly addressing Montrealers affected by the Gaza conflict, particularly in light of the recent rise in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents and attacks in Montreal since the war between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7.

“We are by your side at this extremely trying time. We work tirelessly to ensure that you are safe in Montreal. Antisemitism, Islamophobia and all manifestations of hatred and violence simply have no place here and we will continue to fight them vigorously.”

Nous sommes soulagés par la libération de plusieurs otages détenus par le Hamas et par la prolongation de la trêve humanitaire dans la bande de Gaza, qui permet de porter secours à la population civile. Ces avancées laissent entrevoir l'espoir d'une paix durable en Israël et en… — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 28, 2023

