Green Day to headline Osheaga 2024 on Aug. 3

Osheaga announced the first headliner for their 2024 edition, happening from Aug. 2 to 4, and it’s California pop-punk icons Green Day.

The trio will cap the day on Saturday, Aug. 3 (expect fireworks!).

This will be Green Day’s first appearance at Osheaga.

Festival passes go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10.

For more on Osheaga, please visit their website.

