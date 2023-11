One tech giant has agreed to abide by Canada’s Online News Act, which comes into effect on Dec. 19.

Google agrees to pay $100-million per year to news companies in Canada

According to multiple news sources in Canada, Google has agreed to abide by legislation put forward by the federal government requiring the tech giant to compensate Canadian news companies for their content online.

Google has reportedly agreed to pay $100-million per year to news companies in Canada.

The government had initially estimated the annual amount owed by Google to Canadian news outlets at $172-million.

Federal Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is expected to formally announce the news in a press conference at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Meta continues to protest Canada’s Online News Act — aka Bill C-18, which comes into effect on Dec. 19 — with a ban on Canadian news content on their Facebook and Instagram platforms.

