The 2023 Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season has ended, and for CF Montréal, it was a campaign marked by highs and lows. Despite flashes of brilliance and moments of excitement, the team ultimately finished in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, a position that left fans and players with mixed emotions.

As the season began, there was a sense of optimism surrounding CF Montréal. Fresh off a playoff appearance in the previous year, expectations were high. The team had made some strategic signings during the off-season, and there was hope that they could build upon their success.

As seen in my interview with Coach Losada at the start of the season in this very publication, the club was ready to go, with positive energy and a solid team mindset.

Early in the season, CF Montréal showed glimpses of their potential. They had some notable wins, and their attack displayed moments of fluidity and creativity. The emergence of young home-grown talents added an extra layer of excitement to the team’s prospects.

However, the journey through the 2023 MLS regular season was not without its challenges. Inconsistencies in form and struggles with injuries plagued the team. The Eastern Conference was as competitive as ever, making it difficult for Montreal to gain a foothold in the top half of the table.

Let us also not forget the addition of the new mid-season competition, Leagues Cup, did not help momentum either.

Despite the difficulties faced, CF Montréal demonstrated their resilience in the latter stages of the season. A late push saw them secure vital points and climb a few spots up the Eastern Conference standings. The team’s supporters remained passionate, and their faith was rewarded with some thrilling performances.

As the regular season came to an end, CF Montréal narrowly missed out on a playoff berth. While this clearly isn’t the desired outcome, there are positives to take from the season. Young talents have gained valuable experience, and the team has shown the potential to compete at a high level.

The offseason will undoubtedly bring changes to CF Montreal’s roster as they evaluate and plan for the future. The goal will be to build a squad that can consistently challenge for a playoff spot and, ultimately, an MLS Cup.

With a full offseason to further push his philosophy and potentially make strategic player purchases, Coach Losada will be a central figure in shaping CF Montréal’s strategy and ambitions for the coming seasons. The synergy between coach and squad will be critical as they aim to climb higher in the Eastern Conference standings and pursue a playoff spot in the years ahead.

The 2023 season may have had its ups and downs, but under Losada’s guidance, the team and its supporters can look forward to a brighter future in the MLS.

As the dust settles on the 2023 MLS regular season, CF Montréal will use this experience as a stepping stone towards greater success in the years ahead. The volatility of this campaign will offer valuable lessons, while continuing to shape the team’s identity and determination as they prepare for the challenges to come.

