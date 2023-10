Black comedy slasher film Totally Killer is streaming now in Canada on Prime Video.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies streaming in Canada, including the top 5 horror films streaming this Halloween.

The top 5 horror movies streaming in Canada this Halloween

“When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.”

Directed by Michael Philippou and Danny Philippou. Available on VOD.

“No One Will Save You introduces Brynn Adams (Kaitlyn Dever), a creative and talented young woman who’s been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up–until she’s awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past.”

Directed by Brian Duffield. Available on Disney+.

“When the infamous ‘Sweet Sixteen Killer’ returns 35 years after his first murder spree to claim another victim, 17-year-old Jamie accidentally travels back in time to 1987, determined to stop the killer before he can start.”

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan. Available on Prime Video.

“Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween Night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois to kill again.”

Directed by John Carpenter. Available on Shudder.

“When young Regan (Linda Blair) starts acting odd — levitating, speaking in tongues — her worried mother (Ellen Burstyn) seeks medical help, only to hit a dead end. A local priest (Jason Miller), however, thinks the girl may be seized by the devil. The priest makes a request to perform an exorcism, and the church sends in an expert (Max von Sydow) to help with the difficult job.”

Directed by William Friedkin. Available on Crave.

These are the top 5 most popular horror movies streaming in Canada this Halloween.

