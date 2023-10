“Dogs have this simple, pure power to make us happy, so it’s even more magical when they’re in costume!”

The organizers of the annual corgi parade are following up last month’s event with their third Montreal Halloween costume party for dogs, taking place at Laurier Park on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m.

“Pawlloween Pawty” founder Thien Vu Dang (of MAPP MTL and Yatai MTL) explained that the raison d’etre of these events, conceived during the pandemic, is simply to “bring happiness.”

“After organizing shiba gatherings and a corgi parade, the idea of inviting the dogs to a Halloween costume party was irresistible. Dogs have this simple, pure power to make us happy, so it’s even more magical when they’re in costume!”

In case of rain, the event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 29. Dog owners who wish to participate can register their pets here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WOOPAW FEST (@woopawfest) Montreal Halloween costume party for dogs happening at Laurier Park on Oct. 28

