Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced the construction of sponge streets and sponge parks in order to better prepare the city for torrential rains, which are “exacerbated by climate change.”

There are already 800 sponge sidewalks in Montreal, with 400 to come over the next two years, and 7 sponge parks with plans to build 30 more. According to Plante, this endeavour will retain the equivalent of three Olympic swimming pools in rainwater.

The mayor made the announcement at the Adaptation Futures conference, which is taking place in Montreal until Oct. 6.

