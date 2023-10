The Habs GOAT and co. went the Barbie and Ken route this year, which is as unsurprising aesthetically as it is surprising politically.

Habs fans, other begrudging hockey heads, most Montrealers and casual observers of sports recognize Carey Price as having been one of the best goalies in the world and one of the best Montreal Canadiens players of all time, who oughta be in the Hall of Fame, yada yada yada.

Despite his LTIR status and the fact that he’s living full-time in Kelowna, B.C., Price remains close to the team and often pops up in Montreal for special Habs events and key games, like this season’s recent home opener.

Today, Carey Price and his wife and kids are celebrating Halloween with a lot of effort put into family costumes. Choosing a Barbie and Ken theme is not surprising given the popularity of this year’s Barbie movie and its merchandise, but it does beg the question: Has Angela Price seen the film?

In any case, as is evident from her Instagram posts below, getting into costume has always been a favourite Price family pastime.

Oct. 31, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Price (@byangelaprice) The Wizard of Oz (6 times Carey Price and his family won at Halloween)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Price (@byangelaprice) Dia de los muertps (7 times Carey Price and his family won at Halloween)

