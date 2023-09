The transitional development, due to appear in the coming weeks, will be located on the grounds of a former gas station at the corner of Laurier and Papineau.

The Plateau Mont-Royal has announced a new public square at the intersection of Laurier and Papineau that will feature a mini-golf course, urban agriculture and a space to host picnics and special events. Les Jardins du Petit-Laurier will be located on the grounds of a former gas station at the corner of Laurier and Papineau.

The new “transitional development” is due to appear in the coming weeks, according to the borough.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.