Bistro la Franquette

Now three years in business, it’s hard to remember the Westmount dining scene without Bistro La Franquette. Chef and co-owner Louie Deglianis is a genuine obsessive and it shows in his food. Vegetables and proteins are cooked with masterful precision, sauces are rich when they ought to be and delicate when not and special attention is always paid to dessert. The menu is dynamic, moving from grilled halloumi with fava beans or a beef tartare ‘club sandwich’ to guinea fowl cacciatore or a perfect steak frites. You’d be remiss to abstain from the bread course (its early reputation was built on its sourdough) or the pasta which is supplied by the neighbouring fresh pasta purveyor, Paradiso. Co-owner and Front of House manager Renée Deschenes, for her part, provides an exceedingly warm and welcoming brand of hospitality and keeps a well-stocked and well-curated wine cellar. (374 Victoria)

