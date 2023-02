The February 2023 issue of Cult MTL has arrived. Our annual Food Issue features the Restaurant Guide, a celebration of the people who, day-in and day-out, labour behind hot stoves, hunch over in cramped wine cellars and work exhausting hours to serve us lovely things to eat and drink in this city.

We also spoke to three figures from the local restaurant scene about the alleged death of fine dining, and what fine dining is in Montreal.

Also in the February issue are interviews with Montreal musicians N Nao and Vanille, documentary filmmaker Fanie Pelletier, Black History Month coordinator Nadia Rousseau and spokesperson Tristan D. Lalla, reviews of new albums, SQCD cannabis, a locally made video game and Quebec cuisine institution Au Pied de Cochon & more!

Bar St. Denis cover photo by Matthieu Goyer

