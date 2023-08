“Olympic Park was as busy as during the 1976 Olympics.”

Over 120K people visited Olympic Park this weekend for Metallica and Montreal Pride

This past weekend was a massive one for events in Montreal, especially at Olympic Park, where two Metallica shows took place at the Olympic Stadium, as well various MTL Pride events.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has confirmed that Olympic Park welcomed over 120,000 people this weekend, as many as during the 1976 Olympics. Plante also congratulated all the event organizers, stating that “Montreal continues to be the go-to destination for major events!”

“With two Metallica shows and Fierté MTL Pride festivities, Olympic Park was as busy as during the 1976 Olympics. This is without counting the tens of thousands of people who attended ÎleSoniq, the National Bank Open, the First Peoples’ Festival and Otakuthon.

“Congratulations to our partners who made these events a success. Montreal continues to be the go-to destination for major events!”

Last night, Evenko confirmed that both Metallica shows in Montreal on Friday and Sunday welcomed 127,500 fans.

