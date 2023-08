Osheaga 2023 has come and gone, and the hordes from the Montreal festival’s most sold-out edition are now recovering at home or in transit after three days of fun and communal music-love in the sun. Here are photos of 30 acts who played Osheaga 2023 at Parc Jean-Drapeau, from Aug. 4 to 6.

Osheaga 2023, Day 1

Altın Gün at Osheaga 2023

Soccer Mommy

bbno$

DJ Seinfeld

Wallows

Rina Sawayama

The Flaming Lips

The Flaming Lips at Osheaga 2023

Charlotte Cardin

Charlotte Cardin

JPEGMAFIA

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Joey Bada$$

Osheaga 2023 crowd, day 1

Osheaga 2023, Day 2

Major League Djz

Cults

Lido Pimienta

Lil Yachty

Sofi Tukker

Sofi Tukker at Osheaga 2023

The National

Carly Rae Jepsen

PUP

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

Osheaga 2023, Day 3

Aysanabee at Osheaga 2023

Jonathan Roy

Marten Horger

beabadoobee

Armani White

Central Cee

Dom Dolla ft. Nelly Furtado

Dom Dolla ft. Nelly Furtado

Foals

Fred Again

Osheaga 2023 crowd, day 3

Kendrick Lamar crowd, Osheaga 2023

