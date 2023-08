Montreal’s massive summer music festival was awash with Barbies and Kens, flamboyant mesh, bold hair colours and bedazzled faces this weekend.

Osheaga 2023 is nothing but a beautiful memory now. Even apart from the eye-popping stage setups and majestic light shows accompanying so many of the bands, Parc Jean-Drapeau was full of fabulous sights as lots of Osheaga attendees upped their style game this past weekend.

Among the dominant trends this year were Barbie pinks (tipping the colour of cowboy hats and boots towards pink and white), glittery or bejewelled mesh tops and one-pieces, shirtless guys in denim overalls, big reflective Oakley-style sunglasses and jewelled up, borderline bedazzled face decor.

Here are the looks that caught our eye.

